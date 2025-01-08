Bogalusa mayor says anyone who believes his involvement in drug ring is 'sadly mistaken'

BOGALUSA - A city mayor who was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a drug operation said anyone who believes in his charges is "sadly mistaken."

Tyrin Truong, 25, was arrested Tuesday and booked for drug dealing and soliciting prostitutes. He bonded out later Tuesday afternoon.

"I pray that God reveals every person that had a hand in this, and there are many. I thank my family, friends and multitude of supporters for your outpouring of love. If you think I ran a drug operation (and all those other accusations), you’re sadly mistaken. Those who know me, KNOW me and I’ll let God and my attorney handle the rest!" Truong said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Truong was arrested alongside six others with alleged drug ring involvement:

- MacKenzie Lynn Cefalu, 24

- De-Saleem Wali Pittman, 24

- Dirul S. Pittman, 22

- Salehal-Dien Malike Pittman, 26

- Tonya Renee Stage, 51

- Devan Michael Williams, 28