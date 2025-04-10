82°
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre caps off season with production of 'Alice in Wonderland'
BATON ROUGE — This weekend, take a trip to Wonderland with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's newest production.
The Baton Rouge Ballet's production of "Alice in Wonderland" caps off the theatre's season at the River Center Theatre.
Dancers will perform the classic story dressed as the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts in a show choreographed by Baton Rouge Ballet's new artistic directors Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox.
The ballet company will do two performances of the show, on Saturday and Sunday both at 2 p.m. Tickets are available here and range between $35 and $55.
