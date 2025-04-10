82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre caps off season with production of 'Alice in Wonderland'

2 hours 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 12:40 PM April 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, take a trip to Wonderland with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's newest production.

The Baton Rouge Ballet's production of "Alice in Wonderland" caps off the theatre's season at the River Center Theatre.

Dancers will perform the classic story dressed as the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts in a show choreographed by Baton Rouge Ballet's new artistic directors Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox.

Trending News

The ballet company will do two performances of the show, on Saturday and Sunday both at 2 p.m. Tickets are available here and range between $35 and $55.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days