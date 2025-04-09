77°
2une In anchor will emcee for American Heart Association's Heart Walk on Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk is Saturday and a familiar face will be emceeing the event!
2une In's April Davis will emcee the 2025 Capital Area Heart Walk this Saturday, Apr. 12!
The event opens in Rhorer Plaza at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m..
For more information, directions, how to register or how to donate, click the link here.
