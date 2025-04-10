LSU softball handles Louisiana Tech in 9-1 victory

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team won another mid-week game by run-rule on Tuesday night.

The Tigers beat Louisiana Tech 9-1 in six innings to improve to 35-5 this season. Maci Bergeron started the scoring for LSU in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run home run.

Tori Edwards, Maddox McKee, and McKenzie Redoutey each had three hits for the Tigers. Tatum Clopton got the win in the circle for LSU, tossing six innings, allowing just one run, and striking out five.

The Tigers are back on the road this weekend, traveling to College Station for a three-game series with No. 3 Texas A&M starting on Friday.