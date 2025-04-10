Man jailed for kidnapping of child arrested again after officers find alleged child porn on phone

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a child was arrested again after troopers said they found pornographic photos of a child on his phone.

According to an arrest warrant, 48-year-old Christopher North was arrested March 15 when he was found with a missing 11-year-old boy. Officers said the child, who has autism, went missing along Boardwalk Drive and was found inside a store with North. The child's mother said she had no clue who North was and he did not have permission to have her child.

Police said security footage showed the child and North leaving the store and walking in different directions, then North turning around and starting to follow the kid. Baton Rouge Police officers spoke with North, who said he didn't have permission to take the child anywhere but was "just trying to be nice." He was booked into jail for kidnapping and then bonded out March 25.

Before he was booked, BRPD asked for consent to search North's cell phone, and after his agreement, turned over the phone and the password to Louisiana State Police. LSP searched the device and found at least one image of a female child's private parts.

North was booked back into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of possession of pornography involving children under the age of 13.