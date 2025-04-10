Impact Charter's former leader says she won't evict students from premises

BAKER — The former head of the Impact Charter School, who is also the registered agent for the group that serves as the landlord for the school's facility, said Thursday she will not evict its 442 students because the new operators haven't paid the rent.

Chakesha Scott said the Friends of Impact Charter School will rescind an eviction notice posted at the school Tuesday.

The Friends group had said the school's new board was $260,000 behind on rent payments for March and April. Scott said the Friends' board agreed to rescind the eviction.

“I have always put the students first and the disruption of an eviction at this time is not in keeping with my vision of a first class education of the students," she said.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education installed a new board at the school after a state audit accused Scott of misusing $2.5 million on trips and other expenses benefiting her and her family. She has said the board cherry-picked information to produce a negative audit.

The new board removed Scott as leader of Impact Charter, though Scott remains the registered agent for the Friends of Impact Charter School, which holds the lease. The state auditors said Scott is the principal officer of the Friends group.

Scott said Thursday that the new board has "deliberately provoked the situation" but not paying the rent. The new board has declined comment.

The Baker School Board scheduled a meeting for Thursday to consider letting Impact Charter students finish their academic year at the former campus of Baker Heights Elementary School.