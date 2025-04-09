SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Defeats Dutchtown In Girls State High School Bowling Playoffs

GONZALES – The Archbishop Chapelle Chipmunks handed Dutchtown their first loss in 46 matches Wednesday and captured its second state championship in the LHSAA Girls High School Championship at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.

The Chipmunks won 11-of-18 individual matches in scoring a 20-7 victory in the best of 27-point scoring system high school bowling uses.

The result reversed the scoring in the final match a year ago and in the process, Chapelle set the state record for two-game six-player total (2,323) and three-game six-player total (3,444) in capturing their first state title since 2021.

Elizabeth Hamilton was named the MVP of the championship match in the five position for the Chipmunks with a 702 series on games of 243-227-232. She won all three-of-her-matches. Hamilton is No. 5 in the state in scoring average at 198. Teammate Olivia Bares (No. 4 at 201) had 248-212-199 for a 659 three-game set. Alexandra Young had 224 for Chapelle.

Sydney Lee (No. 2 in the state in average), who had a 279 in the morning semifinal win over St. Amant, posted 622 (213-216-193), while Addison Legendre had 201-210, Addison Achord 223 and Jayda Allday-Logue 204 for Dutchtown.

Dutchtown was trying to win a third consecutive state championship and was hoping to join four-time champion Denham Springs as the only girls’ teams in the state to win at least three consecutive state crowns.

It was a championship match in which the high averages on the second pair really figured into the match as Chappelle was able to get a lot of big three-player totals on that side, winning seven-of-the-nine points.

For Chapelle head coach Dorothy Himbert, whose husband Bruce has seven state titles with Brother Martin and will go for another on Thursday, it was her chance in the spotlight.

“It’s amazing. I sat in the background and watched my husband win year-after-year,” she said after the match. “He taught me everything I’ve learned. This is the best group I’ve had so far. I’m so proud of every one of them.”

In the opening semifinal matches, Dutchtown was a 23-4 winner over St. Amant as Lee followed up the 279 with a 232 final game as part of a 686 series. Addison Kirby for St. Amant had a 601.

Thursday, the two boys’ division titles will be decided also at Premier. The Division II group will bowl first at 9:30 a.m. as Baton Rouge’s only team in the boys’ semifinals, University High, will meet Belle Chasse. Archbishop Shaw and South Terrebonne will meet in the other semi. That final will bowl at 1:30 p.m.

In Division I (5A), Brother Martin and Archbishop Rummel and Jesuit and Slidell will meet at 11:45 a.m. That final will be contested at 3:45 p.m.

Both final matches will be streamed on Crescent City Sports and I will again join Lenny Vangilder and Ken Trahan for the call.

LHSAA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINAL ROUND

Dutchtown 23, St. Amant 4

DHS – Sydney Lee 279-686, Addison Legendre 202, Jewel Boatner 203

SA – Addison Kirby 230-202 – 601

Archbishop Chapelle 24, St. Scholastica Academy 3

AC – Olivia Bares 225; Taylor Bourdonnay 216-222, Elizabeth Hamilton 204

SSA – Gabby Falkenstein 177

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Archbishop Chapelle 20, Dutchtown 7

AC – Elizabeth Hamilton 243-227-232 – 702; Olivia Bares 248-212-199 – 659; Alexandra Young 224

DHS – Sydney Lee 213-216-193 – 622; Addison Legendre 201-210; Jayda Allday-Logue 204