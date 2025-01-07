Bogalusa mayor arrested; attorney general disappointed by his drug, prostitution allegations

BOGALUSA — Louisiana's attorney general expressed disappointment Tuesday in Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Troung, saying he had let people down by becoming involved in a Washington Parish drug operation.

State Police arrested Truong, 25, and accused him of dealing drugs and soliciting prostitutes. Others were charged, too, and Attorney General Liz Murrill said additional people could be accused.

"We expect there will be more," Murrill said in New Orleans, where she also provided an update on the Jan. 1 terror attack on the city.

Troopers said an investigation that began in April led to the arrests of seven people Tuesday morning, including Truong. State Police said seven used social media platforms to deal drugs — including marijuana, opioids and MDMA — and used the proceeds to purchase guns and commit other illicit activities.

Some of the guns dealt by the operation were given to people prohibited from legal possession, while others were linked to violent crimes in the Bogalusa area, State Police said.

Murrill said she was particularly disappointed in the mayor.

"I think it’s a tragedy," she said. "A lot of people had a lot of hope in him as a young up-and-comer who might be able to provide leadership — and certainly that area needs it.

"It's beyond disappointing when a public official lets you down in that way," she said. "We had a lot of hopes in him for the future. He’s got a problem to work his way through right now."

The joint police operation, which also involved the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, 22nd Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, also resulted in the arrests of the following people:

- MacKenzie Lynn Cefalu, 24

- De-Saleem Wali Pittman, 24

- Dirul S. Pittman, 22

- Salehal-Dien Malike Pittman, 26

- Tonya Renee Stage, 51

- Devan Michael Williams, 28

Each suspect was booked into the Washington Parish Jail.

Troung was the youngest mayor ever elected in the city of Bogalusa when he won at age 23.