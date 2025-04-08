Zachary Fire captain arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile

ZACHARY - A Zachary Fire Department captain and another person were arrested Tuesday on child molestation charges connected to a report that was made last week.

The Zachary Police Department said Capt. Jonathan Knight and Tara Bizette were both arrested for molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Knight and Bizette are in a relationship and the alleged victim is a teenager.

Chief Darryl Lawrence said the arrests came after a tip about possible sexual misconduct involving a juvenile that was reported at the police headquarters on April 2.

No more information about the case was immediately available.