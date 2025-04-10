82°
WATCH: LSU football gets tune-up before opening spring practice this weekend
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers received additional reps on Thursday morning as they prepare to showcase their talent to the Tiger faithful this weekend.
LSU will hold a post-scrimmage autograph session with players and coaches, as well as a photo opportunity with head coach Brian Kelly, at what is now essentially an open practice on Saturday, April 12, in Tiger Stadium.
