Last of Baton Rouge drug traffickers who operated out of University Lake home pleads guilty

BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man part of a drug ring that operated out of a home on University Lake and did deals in the parking lot of Mall of Louisiana pleaded guilty to a federal charge Tuesday.

Clarence Corey Anderson was initially arrested alongside five others after a raid of a house on East Lakeshore Drive that had hundreds of thousands of dollars stashed in vents and hidden inside columns. He, alongside others, was part of a drug trafficking venture that distributed cocaine and heroin in Louisiana, the United States Attorney's Office said.

The home was owned by Francisco Palma and Brittany Adell Allison. Those involved in the ring sold the drugs for thousands of dollars across Baton Rouge, including at a car wash on Siegen Lane and the parking lot at the Mall of Louisiana. The drugs that were sold were stored in Palma’s and Allison’s rental home on East Lakeshore Drive.

Palma pleaded guilty to drug and gun crimes in 2023, admitting to buying cocaine in Mexico and selling it in Baton Rouge. The house has since been torn down.

Anderson pleaded guilty to unlawful use of communication facilities.