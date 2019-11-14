Body of missing woman discovered by workers cutting grass along I-10

49°
Thursday, November 14 2019
PRAIRIEVILLE - A body believed to be that of a missing woman was found along I-10 in Ascension Parish Thursday.

The discovery was reportedly made before 1 o'clock by a crew cutting grass along the eastbound lanes near the LA 73 exit. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating the situation.

The sheriff's office said it believes the woman was previously reported missing but did not immediately identify her or say how long ago she disappeared. The manner of her death is also unclear at this time.

