Body found under bridge in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - Deputies are investigating the discovery of a body under a private bridge over the New River canal Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said the body is of a male between 20 and 40-years-old. The body was not identifiable, but authorities released specifics about clothing and other apparel in hopes someone could help with information.

The man was about average height and weight, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. The man was wearing sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

The man had a short bun type ponytail and a dark colored jacket. There was a gold necklace with a quarter size medallion with the face of Jesus and a distinctive type of glove on the right hand that was black and yellow in color.

There were no visible tattoos on the body, deputies said.

The discovery was made near the intersection of Cornerview Road and Boudreaux Road.

The sheriff's office said it was unclear if the death would be considered foul play.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz