Body found outside business along Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead outside a business near a busy intersection in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon.

The East Baton rouge Sheriff's Office reported the discovery shortly before 2 p.m. around the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue. The coroner's office was called to the scene.

The department said investigators don't suspect foul play in the man's death.