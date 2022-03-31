71°
Body found near Baton Rouge golf course, police say

3 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, March 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead near a public golf course late Thursday morning. 

Police said the discovery was made around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the City Park Golf Course along Dalrymple Drive. The body was found inside a vehicle.

Sources said the body had likely been there for days.

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

