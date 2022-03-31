Body found near Baton Rouge golf course, police say

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead near a public golf course late Thursday morning.

Police said the discovery was made around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the City Park Golf Course along Dalrymple Drive. The body was found inside a vehicle.

Sources said the body had likely been there for days.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.