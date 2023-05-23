74°
Body found in Mississippi River, washed up near USS Kidd

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A body was found Monday evening when it washed up near the USS Kidd on River Road. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the body was found around 7:30 p.m. 

Officers are unsure the gender or age of the deceased person. The cause of death has also not been determined. 

This is a developing story. 

