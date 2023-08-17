Body found in Mississippi River late Monday night identified as man who went missing in Baton Rouge months ago

BATON ROUGE - A body found in the Mississippi River late Monday night was confirmed to be that of a man who went missing in downtown Baton Rouge in March.

Jody Bert, 44, was first reported missing on March 23, 2023. The Baton Rouge Police Department said he had dropped his family off at a hotel in the area and parked his car. His wallet and phone were found in the car, but Bert did not return to the hotel.

The parish coroner's office was called to retrieve a body from the Mississippi River early Tuesday morning. While investigators did not immediately identify the body, they said it had been there for "an extended period of time."

No cause of death was released and was reportedly pending further investigation.