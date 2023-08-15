Body found in Mississippi River late Monday night, EBR coroner says

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said a body was found in the Mississippi River late Monday.

The coroner said the body was found late Monday night along River Road south of Brightside Drive and was pending identification. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they were contacted by the Coast Guard and the office's maritime unit was able to recover the body.

The body reportedly appeared to have been in the water for "an extended period of time," the coroner said, but deputies said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

This is a developing story.