Body found in East Feliciana identified as missing Zachary man
WILSON - Deputies found the body of a missing man floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Wednesday morning.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said Billie Washington, 38, was found dead beneath a bridge on LA 19, just south of Wilson.
The sheriff's office said Washington's family had previously reported him missing to Zachary police. The East Feliciana Coroner's Office has ruled his death a homicide.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the department at 683-3313.
