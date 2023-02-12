44°
Body found in car at Port Allen truck stop, may be linked to missing person case in another parish
PORT ALLEN - A body found at a truck stop in Port Allen late Sunday morning appears to be linked to a missing person investigation in the Lafayette area.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the person was found dead in a car at the Super Lucky Louie's truck stop along U.S. 190 around 11 a.m. The department did not immediately identify the person but said the vehicle was tied to a missing person case being worked by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
It wasn't immediately clear whether any foul play was suspected.
Agencies in both parishes are involved in the investigation. Any with information is urged to contact law enforcement at 225-343-9234.
