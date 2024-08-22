Body found floating in Audubon Park lagoon Sunday identified as EA alum, LSU student

NEW ORLEANS - The body of a man who graduated from East Ascension High School and was a student at LSU was recovered from a lagoon at Audubon Park in New Orleans on Sunday.

WWL-TV reported that Michael Nwokorie, 25, was found floating in a pond there Sunday. Monday afternoon, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office confirmed his identity.

The outlet also reported Nwokorie was an East Ascension High School alum and a sociology major at LSU who planned to continue his studies this semester. Friends told WWL-TV he was also an Air Force veteran.

The New Orleans Police Department says it is investigating the case as an unclassified death. It's unclear how or when Nwokorie ended up in Audubon Park.

LSU issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students, Michael Nwokorie. This is a profound loss for Michael’s family, friends, and all who knew him at LSU. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We encourage any students dealing with this loss who need emotional support to contact the Student Health Center’s Mental Health Service at 225-578-8774 for counseling services.

