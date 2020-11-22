Latest Weather Blog
Boater dies after boat sinks in Lake Pontchartrain
JEFFERSON PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that claimed the life of a 45-year-old male.
On Saturday around 12:30 p.m. agents with LDWF received information about a missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain near Metairie.
The body of Ronald Taylor Jr. of Kenner, was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain shortly after the incident.
According to the operator of the boat, he and Taylor Jr. were trawling for shrimp when the trawl got caught on the bottom of the lake. While Taylor Jr. was trying to retrieve the trawl, the back of the 21-foot boat was collecting water.
Before the boat sunk the operator was able to put on a personal flotation device, but Taylor Jr. wasn’t able to get his PFD on before entering the water and he never resurfaced.
The operator was able to swim to shore and call for help.
The LDWF Enforcement Division will lead the investigative for this incident. Taylor Jr.’s body was transported to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
54-year-old man killed during robbery; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide
-
Officials urge everyone to get vaccinated while some still have doubt
-
Mayor: No decision yet on changes to Baton Rouge Mardi Gras in...
-
Protesters rally at LSU over university's alleged mishandling of sexual assault claims
-
Lines form at EBR polling locations as early voting for Dec. 5...
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana