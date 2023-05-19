Board poised to vote on increased 911 fees for EBR, could appear on phone bills next month

BATON ROUGE - A proposal to increase phone fees to better accommodate the cost of running East Baton Rouge's 911 services is set for a vote later this month, and residents could start seeing an increase as soon as next month.

The East Baton Rouge Communications District will have a special board meeting May 31 to decide on the increase. The change would amount to an annual increase of $4.32 per residential landline, $5.88 per business landline and $4.80 per wireless connection.

If approved, the new rates will be applied to phone bills starting June 1.

According to the Communications District, the volume of 911 calls in the parish increased by 62 percent from 2019 through 2022. The last increase for the 911 service fee was in 2005.

