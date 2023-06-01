71°
Latest Weather Blog
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as soon as June
BATON ROUGE - A proposal to increase phone fees to better accommodate the cost of running East Baton Rouge's 911 services was approved Wednesday.
The East Baton Rouge Communications District held a special board meeting May 31 to decide on the increase. The new rate, approved in a 5-1 vote, was set to be applied on starting June 1, though officials say it could take a bit longer to officially roll out.
The change amounts to an annual increase of $4.32 per residential landline, $5.88 per business landline and $4.80 per wireless connection.
According to the Communications District, the volume of 911 calls in the parish increased by 62 percent from 2019 through 2022. The last increase for the 911 service fee was in 2005.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be...
-
Sarasota Drive bridge reopened after nearly a year of construction
-
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as...
-
Pointe Coupee arrests 2 juvenile drive-by suspects. Between them, they're wearing 5...
-
Car soars through the air after hitting tow truck ramp on Georgia...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs