Bluebonnet Blvd. reopens following building fire

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was blocked on Bluebonnet in front of the Mall of Louisiana due to a building fire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Burger King shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday for a fire. Heavy smoke filled the air around the building. Firefighters found the fire burning in the kitchen area. The fire was extinguished before it spread into the attic or to the roof.



St. George Fire Department worked the scene and employees and customers evacuated the building.

Emergency crews had to close a portion of Bluebonnet to deal with the blaze as fire hydrants are located in the median. Drivers were advised to avoid the area between I-10 and the Swaggart campus. The closure was between the interstate and Anselmo Lane.



No injuries are reported.

The St. George Fire Department determined that the fire began as a grease fire.

The building received moderate to severe damage, accoridng to the fire department.

Click HERE to monitor traffic and congestion via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz