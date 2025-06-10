85°
Blue Bayou will reopen in 2026 under new management, branding
ST. GEORGE - Blue Bayou is set to reopen under new management and a new brand in Summer 2026.
Leisure Sports, a Louisiana-based company and the operator of Gulf Islands Waterpark in Mississippi, announced it would acquire Blue Bayou Waterpark and reopen it in Summer 2026 under the Soak'n Fun brand.
Leisure Sports said the acquisition is a milestone in its growth as Gulf Islands Waterpark celebrates 20 years of operation.
Glenn Haggerty, a managing partner at Leisure Sports, said the team is committed to creating a "safe, exciting and family-focused environment" at the former Blue Bayou location.
Leisure Sports will not be acquiring the Dixie Landin' portion of the park, which announced it would be closing permanently.
