Park ownership says Dixie Landin' closing permanently, Blue Bayou reopening next year

BATON ROUGE — Just a few weeks after WBRZ reported that Blue Bayou would not open for the 2025 season, park ownership said Monday that Dixie Landin' Theme Park is closing permanently.

The park's Facebook page announced that it would closed for the 2025 season, but the park's owner Sam Haynes Jr. said that the theme park would be closing permanently due to a "lack of attendance."

He says he does not plan on reopening the park but has plans to reopen Blue Bayou next year.

When asked if he intends to sell the property, Haynes said "that's all I have to say."

The announcement came only a day after the park's Facebook page invited potential parkgoers to spend a weekend at Dixie Landin'. The park opened on May 23.

"Weekends are soooo much fun at Dixie Landin Theme Park. Come see for yourself!" the Facebook post made Sunday at 7 a.m. said.

On May 14, the theme park and water park's Facebook page removed all mentions of Blue Bayou from its public profile.