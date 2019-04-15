73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Blind man rescued after falling on tracks ahead of oncoming train

6 hours 11 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 April 15, 2019 8:39 AM April 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Washington 4

WASHINGTON - Bystanders helped a blind man who fell onto some subway tracks in Washington D.C., ABC News reports.

Security video taken from the scene showed the man using his cane before he took a wrong step and fell from the platform last week. The incident happened at the Medical Center Station in Bethesda, Maryland.

The helpful bystanders pulled the man out of the way seconds before a train pulled into the station. Officials with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days