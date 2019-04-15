73°
Blind man rescued after falling on tracks ahead of oncoming train
WASHINGTON - Bystanders helped a blind man who fell onto some subway tracks in Washington D.C., ABC News reports.
Security video taken from the scene showed the man using his cane before he took a wrong step and fell from the platform last week. The incident happened at the Medical Center Station in Bethesda, Maryland.
The helpful bystanders pulled the man out of the way seconds before a train pulled into the station. Officials with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening.
