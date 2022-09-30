Latest Weather Blog
Bleacher delivery delay moves Denham Spring High School homecoming game
DENHAM SPRINGS - A delay in the delivery and installation of new bleachers for a high school's new football stadium has caused the festivities to be moved to a neighboring school.
Denham Springs High School's homecoming game, which was scheduled to be played Oct. 14 at its brand-new Jacket Stadium, was relocated to the field at Walker High.
“The bleachers for the new Jacket Stadium are under construction, but they will not be able to be completed by Oct. 14, so we had to make the decision to move the homecoming game to Walker High School’s field,” School Board President Cecil Harris said. “We are so appreciative of everyone at Walker High for working with us to give the Denham Springs High School coaches, players and family members a temporary home for this season.”
