BLDG 5 expanding with new location on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge restaurant nestled under the Perkins Road Overpass will be expanding its reach and opening a second location.

BLDG 5 spokesperson Braden Buyas said the new restaurant will open at 7505 Jefferson Highway later this year.

"We're extremely excited to open a new location in a different part of town, and we can't wait to share more details with the community down the line," Buyas said.