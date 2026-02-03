62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Black History Month: Check out these Black-owned restaurants around the capital city

Tuesday, February 03 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Diners in the capital area can hit these Black-owned restaurants to celebrate Black History Month:

Atchafalaya Seafood Co.
The Bayou Affect
Beignet Baton Rouge
B.R. Wing Bar
BullChicks - Baton Rouge
The Bullfish Bistro
Capital Park Bar and Grill
Chicken Shack
The Cozy Griddle
Crafted Nibbles BR
Cupcake Junkie BR
DC Eats
Dorothy's Soul Food Kitchen
Empire Wingz
Jamaican Vibes Cuisine
KOK Wings & Things
Lillie's Kitchen and Catering
Odom's Kitchen
Ooh Dat Sports Bar & Grill
Owens Grocery Market & Deli
Pit-N-Peel BBQ & Seafood
Royal Taste of Jamaica
Ruffins II
Smoke Bayou
The Smokey Pit Smokehouse & Eatery
Southern Chicks Cafe & Daiquiris
Zeeland Street

Have a favorite that we missed? Send us an email to news@wbrz.com.

