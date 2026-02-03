Black History Month: Check out these Black-owned restaurants around the capital city

BATON ROUGE - Diners in the capital area can hit these Black-owned restaurants to celebrate Black History Month:

Atchafalaya Seafood Co.

The Bayou Affect

Beignet Baton Rouge

B.R. Wing Bar

BullChicks - Baton Rouge

The Bullfish Bistro

Capital Park Bar and Grill

Chicken Shack

The Cozy Griddle

Crafted Nibbles BR

Cupcake Junkie BR

DC Eats

Dorothy's Soul Food Kitchen

Empire Wingz

Jamaican Vibes Cuisine

KOK Wings & Things

Lillie's Kitchen and Catering

Odom's Kitchen

Ooh Dat Sports Bar & Grill

Owens Grocery Market & Deli

Pit-N-Peel BBQ & Seafood

Royal Taste of Jamaica

Ruffins II

Smoke Bayou

The Smokey Pit Smokehouse & Eatery

Southern Chicks Cafe & Daiquiris

Zeeland Street

Have a favorite that we missed? Send us an email to news@wbrz.com.