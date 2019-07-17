Bird hits equipment, knocks out power for much of Old South Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, July 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power was knocked out near LSU Wednesday evening after a bird hit some equipment, causing the transformer to fail.

4,300 customers lost power around 6 p.m. between I-10 and LSU's campus. An Entergy spokesperson tells WBRZ a bird hit some of the equipment, which caused the initial outage.

Entergy says crews are on site making repairs. Power is expected to be fully restored by 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. 

