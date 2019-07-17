Latest Weather Blog
Bird hits equipment, knocks out power for much of Old South Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Power was knocked out near LSU Wednesday evening after a bird hit some equipment, causing the transformer to fail.
4,300 customers lost power around 6 p.m. between I-10 and LSU's campus. An Entergy spokesperson tells WBRZ a bird hit some of the equipment, which caused the initial outage.
Entergy says crews are on site making repairs. Power is expected to be fully restored by 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Portion of South Flannery Road closed for bridge repairs
-
Building material theft caught on camera during Tropical Storm Barry
-
Matthew Naquin released from prison before sentencing
-
Baton Rouge school desegregation leader Robert Williams has died
-
LSU's campus, Greek life forever changed after Gruver's death