Bills' Damar Hamlin discharged from Cincinnati hospital, returning home to Buffalo

CINCINNATI - A week after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a live Monday Night Football broadcast, the Bills safety has finally been cleared to return home.

The University of Cincinnati Health reported Monday that Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and was heading back to Buffalo.

Damar Hamlin will now head to another hospital and will continue to undergo tests and be monitored. But a very significant step today -- one week from a very scary scene. https://t.co/JORDmRJpIH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

In his first tweet since being released, Hamlin said he was amazed by the collective response from fans across the country and said it was the "same love that I plan to put back into the world."

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. ????



Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.



The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.



Bigger than football! ???? — ?????????? ???????????? (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

One week ago, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. Paramedics spent several minutes performing CPR on the field and moved him to a Cincinnati hospital that night.

The game was suspended and the NFL ultimately decided it would not be finished before the end of the regular season, triggering an unprecedented scenario for the league as it determined playoff seeding without finishing its full slate of games.