Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years after graduation withdrawn from Senate

BATON ROUGE - A proposed bill that would have required TOPS recipients to live and work in Louisiana for three years after their college graduation was withdrawn from the Senate Wednesday.

Senate Bill 443, authored by Katrina Jackson-Andrews of Monroe, proposed a law that, on top of the above stipulation, would require any college graduates that did not adhere to the law to pay 1/3 of their TOPS payments for each year they did not live in the state—in other words, if a college graduate were to move out of state immediately after their graduation, they would owe the state 100% of their TOPS financial aid.

The law would have taken effect through the Louisiana Office of State Financial Assistance, with LOSFA responsible for informing students of the rules and enforcing it.

The bill was withdrawn from the Senate during the 2024 regular session Wednesday. The reason for its withdrawal was not immediately clear.