Bicyclist dead after accident with car in Gonzales on Sunday

1 hour 57 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, October 29 2023 Oct 29, 2023 October 29, 2023 8:29 PM October 29, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - A male bicyclist died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle, authorities said. 

According to a short report from the Gonzales Police Department, the crash happened around 4 p.m. near the corner of East Chelsea Street and South Burnside Avenue. 

No information about the circumstances of the crash or any information about the victim has been released. 

