Bicyclist, 70, killed in crash on LA 21 in Washington Parish

WASHINGTON PARISH - A bicyclist was killed Friday night in a fatal crash on LA 21.

The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Barry Seal.

State Police say the collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. on LA 21 south of LA 436 in Varnado.

Seal was biking south on the highway when an SUV driving behind Seal struck the back of his bicycle, according to investigators.

Seal sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police report.

No one in the SUV was injured.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from Seal and the driver of the vehicle for analysis.