Beyond 'Black Friday'; holiday weekend sends scores in search of Christmas trees

BATON ROUGE - As much as turkey and football, shopping for Christmas trees is a part of the Thanksgiving tradition for many Capital Area families.

Some didn't even wait until Black Friday to head out in search of that perfect tree.

That included the White family.

"It gives us something to do," Winston White said. "We do Thanksgiving lunches, not so many dinners.

"Look Thanksgiving is fun. If you come up in a certain kind of family, Christmas is more fun. I'm just trying to do that for my kids."

And the Whites know what they are looking for in a tree.

"You want a symmetrical body, you want the leaves to drape just right," he said. "If they only point up, the ornaments may stay on, but then you can see right through it.

"It's Christmas tree theories. There's a lot to it."

White said he went through a stretch as a child in which his parents only put up a "fake" tree.

"And that's one of the reasons I'm out here -- doing a real tree for my kids," he explained. "It just wasn't the same."