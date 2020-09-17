Better Business Bureau hosting 13th annual 'Shred Fest' Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana wants to help you dispose of your sensitive documents this weekend.

People across the Baton Rouge area are invited to attend the 13th Annual Free Community Shred Fest. There, attendees will be able to have their sensitive documents shredded and disposed of free of charge as part of an effort to keep it out of the hands of scammers.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Baton Rouge Police Department on Airline Highway.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will also be there collecting canned goods.