Bethany Church and Governor's Office partnering for luncheon about foster care in the state

Tuesday, July 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Bethany Church and the Governor's Office are working together to put on a luncheon about foster care in the state. 

The event, called 'One Church, One Family, One Child,' aims to raise awareness about the need for more foster families in the state.

"I’m burdened to help change the direction of these foster children’s lives," said Jonathan Stockstill, lead pastor of Bethany Church. "Together, we’ll impact our communities’ future for the better."

The event will be August 8 at Bethany's campus on Honore Lane, starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information, click here. 

