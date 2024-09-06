Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Week 2: A full weekend of football! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
College Football:
BYU @ SMU: SMU -12.5
Western Illinois @ Indiana: u54.5
Duke @ Northwestern: Duke ML
NFL:
Packers @ Eagles; Packers ML
MLB:
Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5
Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Reds @ Mets: Mets ML
Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5
White Sox @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5
Diamondbacks @ Astros: Astros ML
WNBA:
Lynx @ Fever: Lynx -3
Wings @ Dream: u169.5 Total Points
Aces @ Sun: Aces -1.5
Sparks @ Sky: Sky -5
Saturday
College Football:
Texas @ Michigan: Texas -7
South Carolina @ Kentucky: Kentucky -8.5
Kansas @ Illinois: Kansas -4.5
Nicholls @ LSU: u61.5 Total Points
Tennessee @ NC State: Tennessee -7.5
MLB:
Yankees @ Cubs: u7.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5
Nationals @ Pirates o8 Total Runs
White Sox @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5
Blue Jays @ Braves: Braves ML
Guardians @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
WNBA:
Mercury @ Storm: Mercury +4
Sunday
NFL:
Steelers @ Falcons: u42.5 Total Points
Patriots @ Bengals: Bengals -6.5
Texans @ Colts: Texans -2.5
Panthers @ Saints: Saints -3.5
Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5
Rams @ Lions: Lions -4.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
