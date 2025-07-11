$$$ Best Bets: Dog Days of Summer

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB and WNBA!

Friday



MLB:

Guardians @ White Sox (GAME 1): u8.5 Total Runs

Cubs @ Yankees: o8.5 Total Runs

Rockies @ Reds: Reds -1.5

Mariners @ Tigers: Tigers ML

Nationals @ Brewers: Brewers ML

Blue Jays @ Athletics: Blue Jays ML



WNBA:

Dream @ Fever: Fever -1.5

Sun @ Storm: o156.5 Total Points

Saturday

MLB:

Rays @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5

Phillles @ Padres: Zach Wheeler o7.5 Total Strikeouts

Marlins @ Orioles: Orioles ML

Nationals @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5

Rangers @ Astros: Rangers ML

Mets @ Royals: Mets ML





WNBA:

Lynx @ Sky: Sky +10.5

Valkyries @ Aces: Aces ML

Sunday

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD