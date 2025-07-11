89°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Dog Days of Summer
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB and WNBA!
Friday
MLB:
Guardians @ White Sox (GAME 1): u8.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ Yankees: o8.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Reds: Reds -1.5
Mariners @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Nationals @ Brewers: Brewers ML
Blue Jays @ Athletics: Blue Jays ML
WNBA:
Dream @ Fever: Fever -1.5
Sun @ Storm: o156.5 Total Points
Saturday
MLB:
Rays @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5
Phillles @ Padres: Zach Wheeler o7.5 Total Strikeouts
Marlins @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Nationals @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5
Rangers @ Astros: Rangers ML
Mets @ Royals: Mets ML
WNBA:
Lynx @ Sky: Sky +10.5
Valkyries @ Aces: Aces ML
Sunday
Trending News
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
United adds flights for LSU fans; one nonstop flight could get you...
-
WATCH: Louisiana crews join local officials in recovery efforts from central Texas...
-
Man who killed state trooper, relative by marriage avoids death sentence, receives...
-
Ready. Set. Hut! NFL player and Mayor's office hosting free football camp...
-
Former police chief weighs in as Killian considers shutting down police department...