$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 8: Bevo vs. Uga Part 2?! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs!

Friday

College Football:

Florida State @ Duke: Duke -2.5

Oregon @ Purdue: Purdue +30.5

Oklahoma State @ BYU: BYU -9.5

Fresno State @ Nevada: Fresno State -2.5

NHL:

Hurricanes @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals

Sharks @ Jets: Jets -1.5

Ducks @ Avalanche: Avalanche -1.5

MLB:

Yankees @ Guardians: Yankees ML

WNBA:

Liberty @ Lynx: Liberty -3.5

Saturday

College Football:

Miami @ Louisville: Miami -4.5

Alabama @ Tennessee: o55.5 Total Points

LSU @ Arkansas: LSU -2.5

Georgia @ Texas: Texas -3.5

Kansas State @ West Virginia: Kansas State -2.5

Colorado State @ Air Force: Colorado State -6.5

MLB:

Yankees @ Guardians: TBD

NHL:

Red Wings @ Predators: Predators ML

Oilers @ Stars: Oilers ML

Golden Knights @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals

Canucks @ Flyers: u6.5 Total Goals

Flames @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Sunday

NFL:

Patriots @ Jaguars: Patriots +5.5

Seahawks @ Falcons: Seahawks +3.0

Lions @ Vikings: Lions +1.5

Bengals @ Browns: o41.5 Total Points

Panthers @ Commanders: Commanders Team Total o30.5 Points

Jets @ Steelers: Jets -1.5

NHL:

TBD

MLB:

Mets @ Yankees: TBD

WNBA:

Lynx @ Liberty: TBD