Berwick Police searching for autistic man missing since Friday afternoon

BERWICK — The Berwick Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen leaving his home on Friday.

Brandon L. Deverau, 25, is a white man with hazel eyes and medium-length black hair. He was last seen leaving his home on Oregon Street by foot around 3 p.m. on Friday.

He was wearing all-black clothing and carrying duffel bags, police said.

Deverau has autism. According to police, he is verbal but low-functioning. Deverau, who also has asthma and needs an inhaler, has no known family or friends in Berwick.

While Deverau frequently walks the Berwick Walking Trail, he was not found there.

Anyone with information about Deverau’s whereabouts is asked to call the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.