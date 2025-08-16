Below governor level, several Louisiana posts decided

While the selection of a new Louisiana governor dominated the headlines in recent months, voters also headed to the polls Saturday to decide four other statewide races.

Any race not decided Saturday will go to a Nov. 18 runoff.

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was the only incumbent appearing on ballots across Louisiana, and faced five challengers. None had been expected to make a big dent Saturday, according to election polling conducted in the weeks before the contest. In unofficial results, Nungesser will easily win re-election.

Treasurer

A pair of Republicans had much more money on hand than their Democratic opponent for the final stage of their contest to become Louisiana’s next treasurer. State Rep. Scott McKnight and former congressman John Fleming, along with Democrat Dustin Granger, hoped to replace John Schroder, who left office to run for governor.

Unofficial results from Saturday show Fleming likely heading to a runoff with Duston Granger.

Secretary of State

The speaker of the Louisiana House, Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales, spent more than two-thirds of a million dollars in recent weeks to support his campaign for secretary of state. He and fellow Republicans Mike Francis and Nancy Landry had the most money standing by for the final stage of the race, which drew eight candidates.

The race will go to a runoff, with balloting from Saturday showing a dead heat between Gwen Collins-Greenup and Nancy Landry.

Attorney General

Republicans Liz Baker and John Stefanski spent large amounts in September as they sought to distance themselves from other candidates in a five-person field for attorney general. Murrill is a top deputy to Attorney Jeff Landry, who is running for governor, and Stefanski is a state representative from Crowley. Democrat Lindsey Cheek of New Orleans was trying to crack the top two and force a runoff.

After Saturday balloting, Murrill is heading to a runoff with Lindsey Cheek.

Other

Two other statewide office-holders have already been selected. Mike Strain will return to run the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and Tim Temple replaces Jim Donelon as insurance commissioner.