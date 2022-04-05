81°
Beloved New Orleans performer Chris Owens passes away Tuesday ahead of Easter parade

Tuesday, April 05 2022
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - Legendary Bourbon Street performer and club owner Chris Owens died Tuesday.

Owens opened her first club on Bourbon Street in 1957 and rose to fame as a singer, dancer, and entertainer.

Owens was planning her annual Easter parade, which she has led since the '80s. The parade will roll in Owens' honor on Easter Sunday.

Fans shared their sentiments and memories of past shows through social media. 

