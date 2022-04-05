Latest Weather Blog
Beloved New Orleans performer Chris Owens passes away Tuesday ahead of Easter parade
NEW ORLEANS - Legendary Bourbon Street performer and club owner Chris Owens died Tuesday.
I am heart broken today. The legendary Chris Owens, the queen of Bourbon Street has passed away. I can’t begin to say what a loss this is to New Orleans and all of us who love her. pic.twitter.com/MRlkiviX7q— Eric Paulsen WWL-TV (@EPaulsenWWL) April 5, 2022
Owens opened her first club on Bourbon Street in 1957 and rose to fame as a singer, dancer, and entertainer.
Owens was planning her annual Easter parade, which she has led since the '80s. The parade will roll in Owens' honor on Easter Sunday.
Fans shared their sentiments and memories of past shows through social media.
I loved legendary Bourbon Street performer Chris Owens! She once called me up on stage during French Quarter Fest to dance with her! She also used to call me her honey bunny! I just got news she passed away today. I am going to miss her! #chrisowens @WGNOtv #bourbonstreet pic.twitter.com/AjF1xdYqkM— Kenny Lopez (@KennyLopez_TV) April 5, 2022
Trending News
Long live the Queen of Bourbon Street.— Joseph Fotinos (@josephfotinos) April 5, 2022
Rest In Peace, Chris Owens #ChrisOwens #bourbonstreet #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/WJXsw386Zs
A truly original New Orleanian has passed. So long to the one and only #chrisowens. An era has ended. #RIP #neworleans #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/n8r09bo7Ts— Chris Granger (@chris_granger) April 5, 2022
Wow, we lost a New Orleans icon today. Chris Owens was the queen of the French Quarter and major promoter of #NOLA. She was truly loved and will be missed. Keeping her in my prayers. ???? RIP. pic.twitter.com/wWJlDX6q42— Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) April 5, 2022
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found on Glen Oaks Drive
-
New bills aim at holding metal recycling companies accountable in catalytic converter...
-
Alternating lane closures announced as traffic signals are replaced by DOTD
-
Mysterious electronic devices identified; owned by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
-
After terrifying carjacking, victim now forced with towing bill after car was...