Bells rang for Burrow at the QB's old highschool

ATHENS, OH - Joe Burrow's high school shared their love for the LSU quarterback all the way from the Bulldogs football field.

Trisha Smathers posted this video below where you can hear Athens High School bell ringing across the field sending their best wishes to Burrow after he won the Heisman Sunday night.

Joe is the second LSU Tiger to ever win a Heisman following in the great footsteps of Billy Cannon. Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to receive the prestigious award.