Behind the hype: LSU senior tasked with creating weekly pump up videos

BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 LSU Tigers are heading down to Tuscaloosa this weekend for the biggest game of the year against No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This Saturday at 2:30 P.M. Tiger fans want the team to "Win your battle. Win your match. Impose your will. One on One. Winner take all."

The hype videos are created each week by LSU senior, Will Stout.

"It's really cool to see people retweet it," Stout said. "I'm going to be honest, I do keep track of how many views it has, how many people look at it."

The process usually starts Sunday or Monday when Stout selects the music and video he wants to use. From there its nonstop editing until the video drops later in the week.

"It depends on the week, but normally I would say about about three to four hours each day," Stout said.

Ahead of big games, like Alabama, Stout feels the need to rise to the occasion, much like players on the field.

"There definitely is pressure, especially for games like Alabama," Stout said. "I look forward to doing big ones like this."

Check it out: