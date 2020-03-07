Behind Marlon Taylor's career day, LSU crushes Georgia on Senior Day

Tribute day a good one at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as the LSU Tigers downed Georgia, 94-64, Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 21-10 record and 12 SEC wins, tying for second with Auburn. LSU will receive the double bye as the three seed and play the second game of the night quarterfinal session on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. against the 6, 11 or 14 seeds.

The Senior Class of 2020 was honored prior to the game as Marlon Taylor , Skylar Mays , Marshall Graves and the late Wayde Sims received standing ovations from the crowd of 11,697 at the Maravich Center. Sims was represented by his parents, former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims and his wife Fay. The Sims were also on the floor at halftime as Hancock Whitney and the Tiger Athletic Foundation endowed a scholarship in Wayde Sims' name.

There was plenty of highlights to go around on this final afternoon that saw LSU finish with 15 wins in the 49th season of play in the hallowed Maravich Center.

Taylor had a career high of 30 points, hitting 10-of-17 shots including three treys and 7-of-9 at the free throw line.

Mays just missed a third straight 20-plus point game with a solid 19, hitting 7-of-11 field goals, three treys and two free throws.

Graves got his first career start on senior tribute day and scored five points on 2-of-3 shooting with a trey. Ironically Graves' three-pointer came with 44 ( Wayde Sims' number) seconds remaining and gave LSU its biggest lead of the night at 32.

The young guys also contributed as sophomore Javonte Smart and freshman Trendon Watford each scored 13 points. Watford had his seventh double double with 11 rebounds and Smart had 10 assists in the contest for his first double double of his career.

For the game, LSU hit 34-of-59 shots or 57.6 percent, the ninth time this season the Tigers shot over 50 percent for the game. LSU shot 64.3 percent in the opening half making 18-of-28 in the first 20 minutes and 6-of-10 three-pointers.

LSU made 11 three-pointers, the third straight game the Tigers made 10 or more treys, and finished 11-of-21 for the game from the arc.

Georgia shot just 36.2 percent for the game (25-of-69) and made just 3-of-26 three-point field goal attempts.

LSU out rebounded the Bulldogs, 39-36 and LSU had 19 assists on 34 baskets. LSU had 42 points in the paint and a 14-5 advantage in second chance points.

Georgia was led by star freshman Anthony Edwards with 17 points with Rayshaun Hammonds getting 12 points