Behind 17 hits and two homers from Parks Harber, Georgia evens series with LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs blasted six homers Saturday afternoon to plate twelve runs and win, 12-7.

LSU is now 28-14 overall and 11-9 in the SEC, with Georgia advancing to 30-13 overall and 12-8 in conference play.

Josh Stevenson and Josh Pearson both homered for LSU, each coming on back to back at bats in the second inning. Jacob Berry also homered for the Tigers.

Georgia starter Jonathon Cannon, who's 9th in the country in earned run average, tallied his eighth win of the season. Cannon allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk, tallying one strikeout through five innings of work.

Bryce Collins (2-1) was charged with the loss. He tossed 0.1 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk.