Behind 12 hits and the arm of Thatcher Hurd, LSU baseball thumps South Carolina 10-3 in Hoover
HOOVER, Al. – Starter Thatcher Hurd turned in a solid effort on the mound and coupled with 12 hits, LSU wins their first game in the SEC Tournament with a 10-3 win over South Carolina on Wednesday morning.
Hurd's final line was 5.1 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits and 4 strikeouts.
Offensively, Brayden Jobert got the onslaught started with a 2 run homer in the 2nd inning. Jobert finished 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.
The Tigers are now 43-13 overall and 20-10 in the SEC. South Carolina falls to 39-18 overall and 16-14 in the conference.
LSU will return to action on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. CT to face the winner of the Texas A&M and Arkansas game.
